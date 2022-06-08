GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

GEAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($47.31) to €42.00 ($45.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

