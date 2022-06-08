Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

GNK traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 309.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

