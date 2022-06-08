Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. 995,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

