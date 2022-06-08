GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 188,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,843. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.