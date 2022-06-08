George Goodwin Sells 12,586 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94.

On Thursday, April 21st, George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50.

On Thursday, March 17th, George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $586,776.08.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 431,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,884,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,039,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after buying an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.