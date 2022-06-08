Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

GEVO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,928,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.19. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gevo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gevo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Gevo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.