GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFL. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after buying an additional 564,807 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after purchasing an additional 918,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,580,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

