Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

GBNXF opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

