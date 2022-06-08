GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Get GitLab alerts:

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,767. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.