Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,775.00.

Several research firms have commented on GVDNY. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.05. 62,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $68.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

