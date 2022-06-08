Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 580 ($7.27) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($9.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,563.83.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

