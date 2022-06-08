Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) & Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Head-To-Head Review

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.56 million N/A $1.07 million $0.51 15.69 Cincinnati Bancorp $17.77 million 2.43 $1.65 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp 16.24% N/A N/A Cincinnati Bancorp 4.24% 1.58% 0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cincinnati Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp (Get Rating)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and construction, commercial real estate, commercial installment, short-term working capital, and equipment loans, as well as home equity line of credit, and commercial lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. In addition, it offers online, mobile, bill pay, and telephone banking; electronic or paper statements; and ATM, debit cards, direct deposits, mobile remote deposit capture, automatic payments and transfers, bank checks, wire transfers, and safe deposit box services. The company serves primarily the St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, New York.

About Cincinnati Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including demand accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction and land loans; commercial business loans; and consumer loans. The company also invests in securities, primarily mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was formerly known as CF Bancorp and changed its name to Cincinnati Bancorp in March 2015. Cincinnati Bancorp was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.