Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.22.

GNLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Greenlane alerts:

GNLN opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 23.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.