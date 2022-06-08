Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000 at UBS Group

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,450 ($43.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GGGSF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

