Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000 at UBS Group

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 3,450 ($43.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GGGSF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.
Greggs Company Profile (Get Rating)
