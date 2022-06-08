Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

GEF traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 202,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,664. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.61.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $15,988,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

