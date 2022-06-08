Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 173.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ISEE opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

