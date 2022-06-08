Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

