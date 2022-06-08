Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GWRE. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,641,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,412 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

