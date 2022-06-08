Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Natixis increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

