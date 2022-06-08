GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 731.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.03.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.