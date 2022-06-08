H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Increased to SEK 125 by Analysts at Societe Generale

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.25.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

