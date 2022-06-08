Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $53.00 at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,412 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,379 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.