Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. Halma has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

