Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

