Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

