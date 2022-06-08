Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $5,484,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

