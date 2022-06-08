Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. 636,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

