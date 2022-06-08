Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €145.70 ($156.67) to €138.80 ($149.25) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($225.81) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.00 ($216.13) to €179.00 ($192.47) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €165.00 ($177.42) to €174.00 ($187.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück (Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.