Harshavardhan V. Agadi Buys 20,000 Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi bought 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE FTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 456,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,957. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 105.17% and a negative net margin of 74.25%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

FTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

