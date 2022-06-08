Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €16.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.20) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.35) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SAF-Holland stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.08 ($8.69). The company had a trading volume of 118,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.38 and a 200-day moving average of €9.84. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of €13.80 ($14.84).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

