Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €80.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
ETR SAE opened at €91.78 ($98.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
