Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €80.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €91.78 ($98.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.