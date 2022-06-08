Haywood Securities Downgrades Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) to Hold

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Haywood Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.60 target price on the mining company’s stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevada Copper to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE NCU traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 298,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$168.17 million and a P/E ratio of 41.67. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

