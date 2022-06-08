HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to post sales of $41.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the highest is $42.13 million. HBT Financial posted sales of $38.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $170.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.70 million to $171.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $179.40 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $190.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBT. TheStreet lowered HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 833,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

HBT stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

