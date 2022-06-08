Head-To-Head Analysis: Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) & Its Rivals

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 -$2.35 million -8.94 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Competitors $9.01 billion $494.64 million 18.08

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Competitors 929 4190 3507 105 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -19.02% -16.55% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Competitors -10.36% 7.53% 2.31%

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) peers beat Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 262.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.