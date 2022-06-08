Head to Head Analysis: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) versus Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 123.12 $70,000.00 $0.02 120.06 Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -3.31% -0.09% -0.09% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and Pengrowth Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a former subsidiary of Arcadian Energy, Inc.

About Pengrowth Energy (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

