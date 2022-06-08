Head to Head Analysis: Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) vs. Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Petrofac has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.44% 12.28% 6.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Petrofac and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 1 6 0 2.86 Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrofac and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $3.06 billion 0.33 -$195.00 million N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.02 $1.47 billion $0.67 24.17

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Petrofac.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Petrofac on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petrofac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment provides an integrated services for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

