Head-To-Head Comparison: BOX (NYSE:BOX) versus Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) and Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and Enfusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -3.47% N/A -2.14% Enfusion N/A N/A N/A

87.4% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOX and Enfusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $874.33 million 4.39 -$41.46 million ($0.32) -83.69 Enfusion $111.70 million 11.29 -$158.32 million N/A N/A

BOX has higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BOX and Enfusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 3 6 0 2.67 Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57

BOX presently has a consensus target price of $31.56, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Enfusion has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Enfusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than BOX.

Summary

BOX beats Enfusion on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

