Head to Head Comparison: Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) versus Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group and Evofem Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and Evofem Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $198.87 million 2.78 $16.00 million N/A N/A Evofem Biosciences $8.24 million 0.53 -$205.19 million ($19.07) -0.02

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evofem Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A Evofem Biosciences -1,676.29% N/A -254.96%

Risk & Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharming Group and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Evofem Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33

Evofem Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.02, indicating a potential upside of 3,800.02%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pharming Group beats Evofem Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

