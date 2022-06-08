Head-To-Head Contrast: PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) versus Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Surmodics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 49.78 -$59.85 million N/A N/A Surmodics $105.14 million 5.29 $4.24 million ($0.75) -53.00

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Surmodics has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.91%. Given Surmodics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A Surmodics -10.80% -6.22% -4.63%

Summary

Surmodics beats PROCEPT BioRobotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as design, development, and manufacturing of interventional medical devices, primarily balloons and catheters, including drug-coated balloons for peripheral arterial disease treatment and other applications. The IVD segment designs, develops, and manufactures component products and technologies for diagnostic immunoassay, as well as molecular test and biomedical research applications. This segment offers protein stabilization reagents, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

