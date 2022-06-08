HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th.
In other news, insider David Di Pilla purchased 241,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$468,724.33 ($337,211.75).
