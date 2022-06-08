HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.53 Million

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to report $66.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $67.46 million. HealthStream posted sales of $64.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $269.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $270.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $288.35 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $290.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in HealthStream by 112.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $624.25 million, a PE ratio of 97.81, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.46.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

