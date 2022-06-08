HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

HEI stock opened at €54.52 ($58.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 12 month high of €76.98 ($82.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.95.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

