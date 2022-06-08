Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) CEO William Gross Buys 13,124 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross acquired 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HLGN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 538,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,068. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLGN. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth about $330,250,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

