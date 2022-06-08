Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hello Group by 269.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the third quarter valued at $8,262,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $988.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

