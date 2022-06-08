Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hello Group updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

