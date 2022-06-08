Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $8.10 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.72. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Hello Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

