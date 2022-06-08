Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HERC stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.40. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 45.20 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.90 ($0.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

About Hercules Site Services (Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.