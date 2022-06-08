Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.60

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HERC stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.40. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 45.20 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 61.90 ($0.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.21.
