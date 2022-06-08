Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will post $56.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $57.10 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $62.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $230.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $233.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $257.90 million, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 370,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $21,625,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

