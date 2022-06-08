Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,356.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,290.00 ($1,387.10) to €1,340.00 ($1,440.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,509.68) to €1,185.00 ($1,274.19) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4578 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

