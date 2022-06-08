Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year.

HRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $16.63.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

